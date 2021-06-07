COVID-19 cases up by 90 with 9 new deaths in Virginia

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 676,831 (+90)

Hospitalized: 29,961 (+3)

Deaths: 11,245 (+9)

Floyd County:

Infections: 878

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,407 (-2)

Hospitalized: 191

Deaths: 96

Radford:

Infections: 2,171 (+1)

Hospitalized: 40

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,704 (+4)

Hospitalized: 223

Deaths: 77

Galax:

Infections: 1,176

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,313 (+3)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,688

Hospitalized: 127

Deaths: 62

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,086 (-1)

Hospitalized: 195

Deaths: 80 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,543

Hospitalized: 257

Deaths: 194

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,338 (+4)

Hospitalized: 182

Deaths: 146 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 2,194 (-1)

Hospitalized: 73

Deaths: 50

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,387

Hospitalized: 110

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

