COVID-19 cases up by 90 with 9 new deaths in Virginia

Montgomery County's total cases dropped by 2 Monday, following the -3 on Sunday. Franklin County down 1, same for Salem. Radford up 1

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 676,831 (+90)
Hospitalized: 29,961 (+3)
Deaths: 11,245 (+9)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 878
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,407 (-2)
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,171 (+1)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,704 (+4)
Hospitalized: 223
Deaths: 77

Galax:
Infections: 1,176
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,313 (+3)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,688    
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 62  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,086 (-1)
Hospitalized: 195
Deaths: 80 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,543
Hospitalized: 257
Deaths: 194

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,338 (+4)
Hospitalized: 182  
Deaths: 146 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 2,194 (-1)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,387
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

