COVID-19 cases up by 90 with 9 new deaths in Virginia

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 676,831 (+90)
Hospitalized: 29,961 (+3)
Deaths: 11,245 (+9)
Floyd County:
Infections: 878
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,407 (-2)
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,171 (+1)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,704 (+4)
Hospitalized: 223
Deaths: 77
Galax:
Infections: 1,176
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,313 (+3)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,688
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 62
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,086 (-1)
Hospitalized: 195
Deaths: 80 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,543
Hospitalized: 257
Deaths: 194
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,338 (+4)
Hospitalized: 182
Deaths: 146 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 2,194 (-1)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,387
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)