muselogo1-copy

Montgomery County adds 3 new COVID-19 cases, Pulaski 2, Radford 1, Franklin 4, Floyd 1, Salem 1

Roanoke County reports a drop of 3 cases, Carroll's case count is down 2. Virginia reports 137 new cases and 10 new deaths with one in Roanoke city

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 67,949 (+137)
Hospitalized: 30,208 (+16)
Deaths: 11,328 (+10)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 882 (+1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,416 (+2)
Hospitalized: 192
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,172 (+1)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 19

Carroll County
Infections: 2,716 (-2)
Hospitalized: 225
Deaths: 78

Galax:
Infections: 1,170
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,314
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,700 (+2)    
Hospitalized: 129
Deaths: 62  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,094 (+4)
Hospitalized: 198
Deaths: 80

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,567
Hospitalized: 259
Deaths: 197 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,375 (-3)
Hospitalized: 185  
Deaths: 147 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 2,210 (+1)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,391
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter