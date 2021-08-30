Va. COVID-19 weekend count: 8,296 new cases, 213 more hospitalizations, 41 more deaths

(The totals below are based on the Virginia Department of Health’s counts from 5 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Sunday.)
Virginia:
Infections: 762,948 (+8,296)
Hospitalized: 33,557 (+213)
Deaths: 11,769 (+41)
Floyd County:
Infections: 1,036 (+10)
Hospitalized: 36 (+2)
Deaths: 22
Montgomery County:
Infections: 10,038 (+65)
Hospitalized: 209 (+3)
Deaths: 83
Radford:
Infections: 2,464 (+23)
Hospitalized: 42
Deaths: 29
Carroll County
Infections: 3,057 (+41)
Hospitalized: 243 (+1)
Deaths: 81
Galax:
Infections: 1,264 (+19)
Hospitalized: 102
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,496 (21)
Hospitalized: 59 (+1)
Deaths: 24
Pulaski County
Infections: 3,165 (+47)
Hospitalized: 152 (+2)
Deaths: 72
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,718 (+68)
Hospitalized: 220 (+2)
Deaths: 84 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 9,722 (+87)
Hospitalized: 291 (+1)
Deaths: 206
Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,523 (+75)
Hospitalized: 213
Deaths: 151
Salem:
Infections: 2,527 (+37)
Hospitalized: 82 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,632 (+40)
Hospitalized: 125 (+1)
Deaths: 47