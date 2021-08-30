muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 weekend count: 8,296 new cases, 213 more hospitalizations, 41 more deaths

Roanoke Valley reported 199 new infections, Montgomery-Radford added 88, Franklin County had 68 more, Pulaski County 47, Patrick County 70 and Floyd County 10.

(The totals below are based on the Virginia Department of Health’s counts from 5 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Sunday.)

Virginia:
Infections: 762,948 (+8,296)
Hospitalized: 33,557 (+213)
Deaths: 11,769 (+41)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 1,036 (+10)      
Hospitalized: 36 (+2)    
Deaths: 22

Montgomery County:
Infections: 10,038 (+65)
Hospitalized: 209 (+3)    
Deaths: 83

Radford:
Infections: 2,464 (+23)  
Hospitalized: 42  
Deaths: 29   

Carroll County
Infections: 3,057 (+41)
Hospitalized: 243 (+1)          
Deaths: 81  

Galax:
Infections: 1,264 (+19)  
Hospitalized: 102
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,496 (21)
Hospitalized: 59 (+1)           
Deaths: 24 

Pulaski County
Infections: 3,165 (+47) 
Hospitalized: 152 (+2)        
Deaths: 72      

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,718 (+68)
Hospitalized: 220 (+2)  
Deaths: 84 (+1)  

Roanoke:
Infections:  9,722 (+87)
Hospitalized: 291 (+1)         
Deaths: 206      

Roanoke County:
Infections: 9,523 (+75)
Hospitalized: 213        
Deaths: 151

Salem:
Infections: 2,527 (+37)
Hospitalized: 82 (+1)       
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,632  (+40)
Hospitalized: 125 (+1)    
Deaths: 47  

