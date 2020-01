Tanyan Sutphin, junior guard of the Floyd County High School varsity basketball Buffaloes, scored 18 points Tuesday night in a home matchup that defeated the Carroll County Cavaliers 72-60.

Junior guard Mitchell Thompson and freshman point Kaiden Swortzel each scored 14 points in a runaway game the Buffs lead by 23 points at the half.

The JV Buffaloes also scored a big win, 59-33, over the Cavs.

