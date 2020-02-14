Valentines Day and Presidents Day on a single weekend

Looks like the time to engage in some romantic gift exchange with someone special this weekend for Valentine’s Day.

Also, a day to honor Presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. who — one might wonder — are rolling in their graves over what has happened to the position they once occupied as leaders of this country.

Lots of Valentines activities. Lots of music, some dinners, and “interactive murder mystery at the June Bug Center, the Friday Night Jamboree at the Floyd Country Store and music on state at Wildwood Farms General Store, Dogtown, Buffalo Mountain Brewery and more.

Mother Nature delivers a Valentine’s Day gift of frigid temperatures with a high of just 35 degrees Friday in and around Floyd, slightly warmer with 39 after an overnight low of 15 and below freezing again Saturday night before warming up to the low 50s on Sunday and Monday.

Selected events listed below come from the Floyd Tourism Office. For more information and other events, please check their website.

Bundle up, have fun and please be careful out there.

Friday, Feb. 14

Heart of the Child Music Education Joy Jammers Class

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Puppy Love Valentine’s Dining at Chateau Morrisette

Chateau Morrisette Winery, 287 Winery Rd. SW, Milepost 171.5 Blue Ridge Parkway, Floyd

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Love and Soul with CC Coates

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Friday Night Jamboree at The Floyd Country Store with Gate 10, Long Shop Fire & Rescue and Back Step

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

My Fatal Valentine: An Interactive Murder Mystery Party

June Bug Center for Arts and Education, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Souvenirs at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

For the Love of Dance!

Turman Sports Complex, 401 Kyle Weeks Rd, Willis

7:30 PM – 10:30 PM

Saturday, Feb 15

Floyd Music School 15th Annual Winter Recital

Floyd Eco Village, 188 EcoVillage Trail aka 718 Franklin Pike Rd SE, Floyd

10:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Children’s Celebration of the Chinese New Year

Plenty! Farm, 192 Elephant Curve Rd., Floyd

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Americana Afternoons at the Floyd Country Store with Mac Traynham, Henry Hardt’s Mudcats and Wound Tight

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Pottery Open Studios

Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Wine & Chocolate at Chateau Morrisette Winery, Chateau Morrisette Winery, 287 Winery Rd. SW, Milepost 171.5 Blue Ridge Parkway, Floyd

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Wine & Chocolate ft. Cocoa Mia

Chateau Morrisette Winery, 287 Winery Rd. SW, Milepost 171.5 Blue Ridge Parkway, Floyd

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Bluegrass Mandolin Fundamentals with Jeff Parker

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

New Voice: Emerging Artists Opening Reception

Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S, Floyd

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Wine & Chocolate at Chateau Morrisette Winery

Chateau Morrisette Winery, 287 Winery Rd. SW, Milepost 171.5 Blue Ridge Parkway

Floyd 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Puppy Love Valentine’s Dining at Chateau Morrisette

Chateau Morrisette Winery, 287 Winery Rd. SW, Milepost 171.5 Blue Ridge Parkway

Floyd,

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Live Bluegrass at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Jake Retting and Friends Live at the Brewery

Buffalo Mountain Brewery & McDaniel’s Tavern, 332 Webbs Mill Rd., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Aquarius Potluck & Dance Party

Anahata Education Center, 811 Dobbins Farm Road NE, Floyd

6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

My Fatal Valentine: An Interactive Murder Mystery Party

June Bug Center for Arts and Education, 251 Parkway Lane S., Floyd

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Jeff Parker and Colin Ray Live

Floyd Country Store, 206 S. Locust St., Floyd

7:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Sunday, Feb 16

Mid-Winter Soul Care Retreat

Apple Ridge Farm, 9230 Pine Forest Rd. , Copper Hill

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sunday Music Jams at the Floyd Country Store

The Floyd Country Store, 206 South Locust Street, Floyd

1:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Wine & Chocolate at Chateau Morrisette Winery

Chateau Morrisette Winery, 287 Winery Rd. SW, Milepost 171.5 Blue Ridge Parkway, Floyd

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Music Jam at Wildwood Farms General Store

Wildwood Farms General Store, 2380 Floyd Hwy S., Floyd

2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Open Mic Night at Dogtown

Dogtown Roadhouse, 302 S. Locust St., Floyd

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

