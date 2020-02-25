Regional Buffalo basketball games in Floyd Tuesday

Bailey Underwood fights for the ball.

Quarterfinal regional tournament action starts Tuesday night at Floyd County High School as the Lady Buffaloes battle Radford at 5 p.m. and the Buffaloes take on Gretna at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Buffs are ranked third for the region with a 16-6 record for the regular season. Radford is ranked sixth. Winner of the match in Floyd goes to the semi-finals Thursday night at Bassett High School.

The boy, ranked 4th, also finished the regular season 16-6. Winner of the Floyd-Gretna match goes to Dan River Friday night to face the winner of the Martinsville-Fort Chiswell game.

 

 

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who, at age 72, still shoots photos and covers government and courts for a BH Media newspaper, shoots video for TV news, documentary use and owns websites that include Blue Ridge Muse and Capitol Hill Blue.
