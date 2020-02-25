Regional Buffalo basketball games in Floyd Tuesday

Quarterfinal regional tournament action starts Tuesday night at Floyd County High School as the Lady Buffaloes battle Radford at 5 p.m. and the Buffaloes take on Gretna at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Buffs are ranked third for the region with a 16-6 record for the regular season. Radford is ranked sixth. Winner of the match in Floyd goes to the semi-finals Thursday night at Bassett High School.

The boy, ranked 4th, also finished the regular season 16-6. Winner of the Floyd-Gretna match goes to Dan River Friday night to face the winner of the Martinsville-Fort Chiswell game.

