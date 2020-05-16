Virginia virus deaths: 1,002; with 309,085 worldwide & 88,523 in U.S.

Virginia passed 1,000 deaths Saturday as the Commonwealth’s Department of Health (VDH) reported 1,002 dying from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic as of 5 p.m. Friday.

The deaths come as total cases of the virus close in on 30,000 with a current report of 29,683 with 3,724 hospitalized.

Worldwide, 309,085 died and 88,523 of those deaths occurred in the United States.

In Virginia, Floyd County’s case count remains at 4 with 1 hospitalized.

Regionally, 120 cases are reported in Roanoke City with 8 deaths and 7 in hospitals. Roanoke County has 84 cases with 3 deaths and 6 hospitalized while Salem has 32 cases and 4 hospitalized. Montgomery County lists 66 cases, 1 death and 9 in hospitals. Carroll County has 45 cases and 2 hospitalized. Pulaski: 10 cases, 2 hospitalized and Patrick County stays at 6 cases.

Elsewhere in Virginia, Fairfax County leads with 7,386 cases and 278 dead. Prince William County has 3,563 cases and 69 deaths.

State, national and worldwide statistics below:

05/16/2020

Updated: 13:00 GMT 09:00 a.m. EDT

Virginia:

Infections: 29,683

Hospitalized: 3,724

Deaths: 1,002

United States:

Infections: 1,484,579

Deaths : 88,523

Recoveries: 327,751

Worldwide:

Infections: 4,652,389

Deaths: 309,085

Recoveries: 1,773,596



(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)