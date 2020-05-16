Virginia virus deaths: 1,002; with 309,085 worldwide & 88,523 in U.S.

Floyd County's virus count remains at 4 with one hopitalized.
(Virginia Department of Health map)

Virginia passed 1,000 deaths Saturday as the Commonwealth’s Department of Health (VDH) reported 1,002 dying from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic as of 5 p.m. Friday.

The deaths come as total cases of the virus close in on 30,000 with a current report of 29,683 with 3,724 hospitalized.

Worldwide, 309,085 died and 88,523 of those deaths occurred in the United States.

In Virginia, Floyd County’s case count remains at 4 with 1 hospitalized.

Regionally, 120 cases are reported in Roanoke City with 8 deaths and 7 in hospitals. Roanoke County has 84 cases with 3 deaths and 6 hospitalized while Salem has 32 cases and 4 hospitalized. Montgomery County lists 66 cases, 1 death and 9 in hospitals. Carroll County has 45 cases and 2 hospitalized. Pulaski: 10 cases, 2 hospitalized and Patrick County stays at 6 cases.

Elsewhere in Virginia, Fairfax County leads with 7,386 cases and 278 dead. Prince William County has 3,563 cases and 69 deaths.

State, national and worldwide statistics below:

05/16/2020
Updated:  13:00 GMT 09:00 a.m. EDT

Virginia:
Infections: 29,683
Hospitalized: 3,724
Deaths: 1,002

United States:
Infections: 1,484,579
Deaths : 88,523
Recoveries: 327,751

Worldwide:
Infections: 4,652,389
Deaths:  309,085
Recoveries: 1,773,596

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and still publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
