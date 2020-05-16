Virginia virus deaths: 1,002; with 309,085 worldwide & 88,523 in U.S.

Virginia passed 1,000 deaths Saturday as the Commonwealth’s Department of Health (VDH) reported 1,002 dying from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic as of 5 p.m. Friday.
The deaths come as total cases of the virus close in on 30,000 with a current report of 29,683 with 3,724 hospitalized.
Worldwide, 309,085 died and 88,523 of those deaths occurred in the United States.
In Virginia, Floyd County’s case count remains at 4 with 1 hospitalized.
Regionally, 120 cases are reported in Roanoke City with 8 deaths and 7 in hospitals. Roanoke County has 84 cases with 3 deaths and 6 hospitalized while Salem has 32 cases and 4 hospitalized. Montgomery County lists 66 cases, 1 death and 9 in hospitals. Carroll County has 45 cases and 2 hospitalized. Pulaski: 10 cases, 2 hospitalized and Patrick County stays at 6 cases.
Elsewhere in Virginia, Fairfax County leads with 7,386 cases and 278 dead. Prince William County has 3,563 cases and 69 deaths.
State, national and worldwide statistics below:
05/16/2020
Updated: 13:00 GMT 09:00 a.m. EDT
Virginia:
Infections: 29,683
Hospitalized: 3,724
Deaths: 1,002
United States:
Infections: 1,484,579
Deaths : 88,523
Recoveries: 327,751
Worldwide:
Infections: 4,652,389
Deaths: 309,085
Recoveries: 1,773,596
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, World Health Organization, and the Virginia Department of Health.)