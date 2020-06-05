Big daily jump in Virginia Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations

COVID-19 Coronavirus cases jumped by 1,625 infections and hospitalizations now top more than 5,000, reports the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) in its report Friday morning.
Floyd County’s cases remain at 6 with 1 dead and 1 hospitalized.
With the big jump, infections in Virginia now total 48,632 with 5,008 hospitalized.
Deaths went up by 46 to 1,453, the highest daily total this week.
Statistics for Virginia, the United States and worldwide:
06/05/2020
Updated: 14:00 GMT 09:00 a.m. EDT
Floyd County:
Infections: 6 (Unchanged)
Hospitalized: 2 (Unchanged)
Deaths: 1 (Unchanged)
Virginia:
Infections: 48,532 (+1,627)
Hospitalized: 5,008 (+238)
Deaths: 1,453 (+46)
United States:
Infections: 1,924.591
Deaths: 110,210
Recoveries: 712,436
Worldwide:
Infections: 6,734,417
Deaths: 393,752
Recoveries: 3,273,191
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)