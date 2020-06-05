Big daily jump in Virginia Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations

COVID-19 Coronavirus cases jumped by 1,625 infections and hospitalizations now top more than 5,000, reports the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) in its report Friday morning.

Floyd County’s cases remain at 6 with 1 dead and 1 hospitalized.

With the big jump, infections in Virginia now total 48,632 with 5,008 hospitalized.

Deaths went up by 46 to 1,453, the highest daily total this week.

Statistics for Virginia, the United States and worldwide:

06/05/2020
Updated:  14:00 GMT 09:00 a.m. EDT

Floyd County: 
Infections: 6 (Unchanged)
Hospitalized: 2 (Unchanged)
Deaths: 1 (Unchanged)

Virginia:
Infections: 48,532 (+1,627)
Hospitalized: 5,008 (+238)
Deaths: 1,453 (+46)

United States:
Infections: 1,924.591
Deaths: 110,210
Recoveries: 712,436

Worldwide:
Infections: 6,734,417
Deaths: 393,752
Recoveries: 3,273,191

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and still publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
