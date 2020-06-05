Big daily jump in Virginia Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations

COVID-19 Coronavirus cases jumped by 1,625 infections and hospitalizations now top more than 5,000, reports the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) in its report Friday morning.

Floyd County’s cases remain at 6 with 1 dead and 1 hospitalized.

With the big jump, infections in Virginia now total 48,632 with 5,008 hospitalized.

Deaths went up by 46 to 1,453, the highest daily total this week.

Statistics for Virginia, the United States and worldwide:

06/05/2020

Updated: 14:00 GMT 09:00 a.m. EDT

Floyd County:

Infections: 6 (Unchanged)

Hospitalized: 2 (Unchanged)

Deaths: 1 (Unchanged)

Virginia:

Infections: 48,532 (+1,627)

Hospitalized: 5,008 (+238)

Deaths: 1,453 (+46)

United States:

Infections: 1,924.591

Deaths: 110,210

Recoveries: 712,436

Worldwide:

Infections: 6,734,417

Deaths: 393,752

Recoveries: 3,273,191

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

