COVID-19 Stats: Aug. 23, 2020

Updated Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 09:30 a.m. EDT
Worldwide:
Infections: 23.408,010
Deaths: 809,096
Recoveries: 15,941,204
United States:
Infections: 5,842,062
Deaths: 180,191
Recoveries: 3,148,080
Virginia:
Infections: 112,966 (+894)
Hospitalized: 9,176 (+37)
Deaths: 2,467 (+40)
Floyd County:
Infections: 121
Hospitalized: 6
Deaths: 2
Montgomery County:
Infections: 374 (+12)
Hospitalized: 16
Deaths: 3
Radford
Infections: 107 (+26)
Hospitalized: 3
Deaths: 0
Carroll County
Infections: 374 (+2)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 16
Galax:
Infections: 390
Hospitalized: 40 (+1)
Deaths: 28 (+2)
Giles County:
Infections: 35
Hospitalized: 2
Deaths: 0
Pulaski County
Infections: 108 (+4)
Hospitalized: 10
Deaths: 3
Franklin County:
Infections: 200 (+2)
Hospitalized: 8
Deaths: 1
Roanoke:
Infections: 1,122 (+2)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 15
Roanoke County:
Infections: 552 (+1)
Hospitalized: 21
Deaths: 4
Salem:
Infections: 186
Hospitalized: 9
Deaths: 3
Patrick County:
Infections: 200 (+5)
Hospitalized: 42
Deaths: 10 (+1)
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)