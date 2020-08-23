COVID-19 Stats: Aug. 23, 2020

Sunday's report shows Virginia's cases at 112,966 with 2,467 deaths with Floyd County case count holding at 121 with2 deaths.

Updated Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 09:30 a.m. EDT

Worldwide:
Infections: 23.408,010
Deaths: 809,096
Recoveries: 15,941,204

United States:
Infections: 5,842,062
Deaths: 180,191   
Recoveries: 3,148,080

Virginia:
Infections: 112,966 (+894)
Hospitalized: 9,176 (+37)
Deaths: 2,467 (+40)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 121
Hospitalized: 6
Deaths: 2

Montgomery County:
Infections: 374 (+12)
Hospitalized: 16
Deaths: 3

Radford
Infections: 107 (+26)
Hospitalized: 3
Deaths: 0

Carroll County
Infections: 374 (+2)    
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 16

Galax:
Infections: 390
Hospitalized: 40 (+1)    
Deaths: 28 (+2)

Giles County:
Infections: 35   
Hospitalized: 2
Deaths: 0

Pulaski County
Infections: 108 (+4)      
Hospitalized: 10
Deaths: 3  

Franklin County:
Infections: 200 (+2)
Hospitalized: 8
Deaths: 1

Roanoke:
Infections: 1,122 (+2)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 15

Roanoke County:
Infections: 552 (+1)
Hospitalized: 21
Deaths: 4

Salem:
Infections: 186
Hospitalized: 9  
Deaths: 3

Patrick County:
Infections: 200 (+5)
Hospitalized: 42
Deaths: 10 (+1)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter