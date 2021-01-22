muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 deaths top 6,000 total in Virginia with 62 new fatalities

With 153 new cases in Roanoke County, the valley now has 208 additional infections for a total of 13,884 cases. Floyd had three new cases reported Friday for a total of 651.

Worldwide:
Infections: 98,199,173
Deaths: 2,102,965
Recoveries: 70,600,628

United States:
Infections: 25,198,489
Deaths: 420,318
Recoveries: 15,102,050

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 463,751 (+4,127)
Hospitalized: 20,544 (+139)
Deaths: 6,002 (+62)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 651 (+3)
Hospitalized: 21 (+1)
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,988 (+11)
Hospitalized: 132 (+3)
Deaths: 56 (+2)

Radford:
Infections: 1,748 (+9)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 9

Carroll County
Infections: 1,894 (+13)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 55

Galax:
Infections: 943 (-2)
Hospitalized: 66
Deaths: 38

Giles County:
Infections: 877 (+6)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6

Pulaski County
Infections: 1,959 (+79)    
Hospitalized: 90
Deaths: 39

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,102 (+23)
Hospitalized: 102 (+6)
Deaths: 31 (+2)

Roanoke:
Infections:  6,320 (+45)
Hospitalized: 167 (+2)
Deaths: 114 (+2)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,972 (+153)
Hospitalized: 112
Deaths: 76

Salem:
Infections: 1,592 (+10)
Hospitalized: 45
Deaths: 32

Patrick County:
Infections: 976 (+14)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 28

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

