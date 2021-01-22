COVID-19 deaths top 6,000 total in Virginia with 62 new fatalities

Worldwide:
Infections: 98,199,173
Deaths: 2,102,965
Recoveries: 70,600,628
United States:
Infections: 25,198,489
Deaths: 420,318
Recoveries: 15,102,050
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 463,751 (+4,127)
Hospitalized: 20,544 (+139)
Deaths: 6,002 (+62)
Floyd County:
Infections: 651 (+3)
Hospitalized: 21 (+1)
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,988 (+11)
Hospitalized: 132 (+3)
Deaths: 56 (+2)
Radford:
Infections: 1,748 (+9)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 9
Carroll County
Infections: 1,894 (+13)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 55
Galax:
Infections: 943 (-2)
Hospitalized: 66
Deaths: 38
Giles County:
Infections: 877 (+6)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,959 (+79)
Hospitalized: 90
Deaths: 39
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,102 (+23)
Hospitalized: 102 (+6)
Deaths: 31 (+2)
Roanoke:
Infections: 6,320 (+45)
Hospitalized: 167 (+2)
Deaths: 114 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,972 (+153)
Hospitalized: 112
Deaths: 76
Salem:
Infections: 1,592 (+10)
Hospitalized: 45
Deaths: 32
Patrick County:
Infections: 976 (+14)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)