Hear’s an idea. Dump those old tires, save money and celebrate Earth Day

Remember to help the Earth on this day to celebrate. It's the only one we have

Want to get rid of some old car tires and also celebrate Earth Day? You can dispose of up to 12 tires at no charge this weekend at Floyd County’s solid waste transfer station.

In a move to try and make the transfer statin more accessible to the public, the county has also changed the public hours for the time being to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

County Administrator Linda Millsaps says the new hours began today and will continue though the end of May. They could become permanent if they are successful and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality approves.

“This change is being made to allow County residents more convenient access to the transfer station. Recognizing that many people who live in Floyd work outside the county, we hope that shifting public hours into the evening on Tuesday and Thursday, and a little later on Saturday, will allow our residents to better utilize the station and keep our county a little cleaner,” Dr. Millsaps says.

