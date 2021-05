Between the rain, thunderstorms, and clearing the field once for lightning in the area, the Floyd Invitational Track Meet weathered a wet track and raindrops Friday afternoon and evening.

Floyd County High School students won races like the men’s 1600, with Miles Baldwin taking the win with a run under five minutes (45.58.64) or the Floyd ladies team taking the 4×400 relay.

More photos and full details of the race in an upcoming edition of The Floyd Press.

Miles Baldwin takes the win for the 1600 meter boys’ run.

Karisa Brown soars in the long jump.

A Giles Spartan takes a break

