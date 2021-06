The Floyd County Lady Buffaloes kicked off their regional softball tournament hopes in high-speed mode Monday at home with a 14-2 stomping of the Radford Bobcats.

The win sends the Lady Buffs to Danville Tuesday for the second round and the Buffaloes baseball squad opens their regional playffs at home at 5 p.m., also on Tuesday.

Lots more photos and details in The Floyd Press. School may be out for the year but the sports continue.

Chloe Boothe tags out a Radford runner who tries to steal second.

With the ball in hand and her foot on first base, Gracenne Clinger stops an attempted Radford hit.

